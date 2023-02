SAN DIEGO – A 60-year-old man was killed early Sunday morning in the Fairmount Park neighborhood, announced San Diego Police.

A watch commander said sometime before 4 a.m., the man was driving his 2104 Kia northbound on 3900 Home Ave.

The driver then veered to the right and rear-ended a parked semi-truck. Medics took him to the hospital where he later died.

Police do not yet know the circumstances leading up to the deadly wreck.