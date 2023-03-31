SAN DIEGO — A Friday morning rollover crash has left one person dead, the San Diego Police Department told FOX 5.

The fatal collision occurred just after 4 a.m. on State Route 94 near northbound Interstate 5, according to officials.

The collision prompted temporary lane closures in the area, but the California Department of Transportation confirmed all lanes have since reopened.

At this time, details on what may have caused the crash are limited.

The identity of the deceased individual has also not been released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.