ENCINITAS, Calif. – At least one person died in a morning crash Wednesday on Interstate 5, authorities said.

The crash happened on northbound I-5 near La Costa Avenue in Encinitas and involved a gray Toyota Prius, according to California Highway Patrol. Video from Sideo.TV showed one vehicle flipped over onto its roof and another vehicle with airbags deployed and heavy damage on its. passenger’s side

Few other details were yet available about the circumstances of the incident.

All lanes of northbound I-5 were blocked due to the collision.

