SAN DIEGO – A motorcyclist is dead after a solo vehicle collision on one of Ocean Beach’s main roads Sunday.

The San Diego Police Department first reported the wreck as a major injury crash on the southbound lanes of 2600 Sunset Cliffs Blvd.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) issued a SIG ALERT for the road in between Nimitz and West Point Loma boulevards from 4:43 p.m. until it was lifted at 8:08 p.m.

A SIG ALERT is any unplanned event that causes the closing of one lane of traffic for 30 minutes or more, according to the CHP.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are still not known.