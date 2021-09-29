Deadly motorcycle crash blocks traffic in Sorrento Valley

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO — Officers were investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Sorrento Valley early Wednesday.

The crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. near 11585 Sorrento Valley Road, according to a San Diego Police Department Watch Commander’s report.

SDPD said the motorcycle rider, believed to be a male in his 30s, was heading southbound turning across northbound traffic when he hit a car. The rider died at the crash site despite life-saving efforts by first responders.

Anyone with information about the crash was encouraged to call SDPD traffic unit investigators or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News