Deadly motorcycle crash blocks traffic in Sorrento Valley

SAN DIEGO — Officers were investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Sorrento Valley early Wednesday.

The crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. near 11585 Sorrento Valley Road, according to a San Diego Police Department Watch Commander’s report.

SDPD said the motorcycle rider, believed to be a male in his 30s, was heading southbound turning across northbound traffic when he hit a car. The rider died at the crash site despite life-saving efforts by first responders.

Anyone with information about the crash was encouraged to call SDPD traffic unit investigators or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

