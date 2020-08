SAN DIEGO (CNS) — One person was killed in a crash that shut down several lanes on Interstate 8 near the College Area overnight.

The crash happened around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, according to California Highway Patrol. One person was killed in the collision but little other information was released.

Officers shut down the five right lanes of westbound I-8 east of Mission Gorge Road and Fairmount Ave, according to a CHP dispatcher. Just before 5 a.m. CalTrans announced it had reopened all lanes.