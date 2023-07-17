FALLBROOK, Calif. — A deadly crash Monday on Interstate 15 in the Fallbrook area has prompted traffic delays, fire officials said.

The collision occurred on southbound I-15, located north of State Route 76, North County Fire Protection District tweeted around 9:35 p.m.

All southbound I-15 lanes were shut down until 10:52 p.m., but the left lane has since reopened, according to California Department of Transportation. All right lanes remain closed, Caltrans said.

Authorities advise to use an alternate route.

