RAMONA, Calif. — A deadly crash near Ramona Monday prompted crews to close State Route 67 in both directions, officials said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3:40 a.m. on SR-67 near Boortz Lane when two vehicles hit each other head on.

At least one person was killed in the crash, according to CHP, but officials were not immediately able to provide more information on the crash and the status of the parties involved.

Debris was scattered over the freeway lanes in both directions, prompting a Sig-Alert to be issued around 4:30 a.m. for all lanes of SR-67.

As of 6:50 a.m., SR-67 was still closed in both directions as Caltrans crews worked to clear the roadway.