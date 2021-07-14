1 dead after car crashes down embankment on I-15

SAN DIEGO — Officers are investigating a deadly crash off Interstate 15 in North County early Wednesday.

California Highway Patrol officers blocked two northbound lanes of I-15 north of Gopher Canyon Road after a car apparently went off the shoulder and tumbled down the embankment. Video from the scene showed a white sedan with front and back end damage after it came to rest off the side of the interstate.

NB I-15 south of Old Highway 395, two right lanes blocked due to a traffic collision. — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) July 14, 2021

CHP confirmed one person was killed in the crash but few other details have been released.

Watch the FOX 5 Morning News and check back for updates on this developing story.