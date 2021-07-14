1 dead after car crashes down embankment on I-15

SAN DIEGO — Officers are investigating a deadly crash off Interstate 15 in North County early Wednesday.
California Highway Patrol officers blocked two northbound lanes of I-15 north of Gopher Canyon Road after a car apparently went off the shoulder and tumbled down the embankment. Video from the scene showed a white sedan with front and back end damage after it came to rest off the side of the interstate.
CHP confirmed one person was killed in the crash but few other details have been released.
Watch the FOX 5 Morning News and check back for updates on this developing story.