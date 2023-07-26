SAN DIEGO — A freeway crash near the U.S.-Mexico border left at least one person dead Wednesday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened shortly before noon on southbound Interstate 805 near Camino De La Plaza, which is the last U.S. exit.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, a witness reported seeing a white sedan heading towards the port of entry make a U-turn on the freeway then hit another vehicle, a minivan, head-on while driving the wrong way.

A Sig Alert was issued by Caltrans for the right two lanes on southbound I-805 north of Camino De La Plaza. The closure was expected to last several hours, according to CHP.

At least one person inside the minivan was killed as a result of the crash. It is not yet known how many people were inside both vehicles.

A white sedan was one of two vehicles involved in a deadly crash in San Ysidro on July 26, 2023. (KSWB)

Exact details on how many people were killed or injured in the crash were not immediately available.

Oncoming traffic on southbound I-805 was being directed to exit at Camino De La Plaza, CHP said.

You can check the latest traffic conditions and closures with the FOX 5 traffic map.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office was called out to the scene of the crash.

Crews with San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and with the Cities of Chula Vista and National City were also on scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.