SAN DIEGO — A driver was killed when they crashed into a semi-truck that jackknifed on the rain-slicked freeway in San Diego early Friday, authorities said.

The wreck left all northbound lanes of Interstate 15 closed between Adams Avenue and Interstate 8, Caltrans confirmed. As of about 5:45 a.m., traffic was backed up to University Avenue.

The truck driver first lost control around 2:20 a.m. on I-15 in the area of Normal Heights and Kensington, according to California Highway Patrol. The large trailer swung out to one side and left the truck stuck blocking several northbound lanes.

A short time later, a white Honda CRV came upon the wrecked trailer and couldn’t stop, hitting the big rig. Video from OnScene TV showed the crossover ended up lodged beneath the trailer.

Firefighters, medics and officers rushed to the scene to block traffic and give the driver medical attention, CHP logs show. The Honda driver was taken to the hospital but pronounced dead from injuries suffered in the crash a short time later.

There was no immediate word on whether the trucker was injured. The big rig appeared to be hauling goods for Amazon, based on the advertising wrapped around the trailer.

Check back for updates to this developing story.