VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — A 71-year-old cyclist died Saturday when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Valley Center, authorities said.

The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. on Cole Grade Road, north of Horse Creek Road, where the man was riding his bicycle northbound in the shoulder when he was struck by a Ford Expedition or F Series pickup truck, California Highway Patrol said in a news release. The vehicle’s right headlight was found at the scene.

Nearby residents found the victim’s bicycle on its side in their driveway along with the cyclist lying on the side of the road nearby, the San Diego County Medical Examiner said on its website.

First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene. He was identified as Mario De Jesus Lucero Orduna of Valley Center.