SAN DIEGO — A freeway connector near University City will be closed Saturday morning for maintenance, Caltrans said.

The closure will be in effect from 3-9 a.m. Saturday at the westbound state Route 52 connector to southbound Interstate 805.

Caltrans officials said signs would be posted in the area to warn travelers of the closure.

Those traveling in the area at the time of the closure were advised to take the northbound I-805 exit to Governor Drive and transfer to southbound I-805 from there.