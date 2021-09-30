Crews stop 15-acre fire in Vista area, close lane as flames approach freeway

VISTA, Calif. — Crews stopped a 15-acre brush fire in the Vista area early Thursday afternoon, shutting down a highway lane as the flames briefly approached state Route 76.

Firefighters said the blaze broke out in the area of Spur Avenue and Hutchison Street, just south of the highway and to the northeast of the city. The right lane of eastbound SR-76 was briefly closed near East Vista Way and Old River Road so crews could work on the encroaching flames. Check traffic here.

The blaze had grown to 4 acres but was spreading at a “slow/moderate” rate as of 12:30 p.m., according to Cal Fire. The agency said no buildings were threatened. Within about an hour, Cal Fire said they stopped the flames from spreading any further, and that about 15 acres had burned in total.

The North County Fire Protection District warned residents that smoke might be visible in the area, but said there was no threat to its district, which encompasses Fallbrook, Bonsall and Rainbow.

