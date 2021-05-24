Crash shuts down Pacific Highway near airport

SAN DIEGO — A crash forced the closure of Pacific Highway near the San Diego airport early Monday.

San Diego police said the crash causing the closure at 2800 Pacific Highway involves serious injuries.

Due to a serious injury traffic collision, both Southbound and Northbound lanes of 2800 Pacific Highway are closed. This is expected to last for the next two hours. pic.twitter.com/LrQLAAOq4I — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) May 24, 2021

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports a motorcycle collided with a pedestrian shortly before 6:45 a.m. At least one person was taken to the hospital, the newspaper reported.

North and southbound lanes will be closed for up to two hours during the investigation, the police department said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.