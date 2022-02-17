Crash shuts down busy ramp to I-15 during rush hour

Drivers backed up during rush hour Feb. 17, 2022 after a crash on the I-8 ramp to I-15 in the Grantville area. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — A crash jammed traffic on a busy stretch of the freeway in San Diego during rush hour Thursday morning.

The crash happened on the westbound ramp from Interstate 8 to northbound Interstate 15 around 8:30 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol incident logs. The ramp was completely closed while officials tried to clear the crash, Caltrans said on Twitter.

The backup came near Friars Road in one of the busiest areas of the city for morning commuters. Drivers were quickly backed up to College Avenue, east of the crash near San Diego State University.

Officials and a tow truck driver worked quickly to get a damaged vehicle out of the lanes, and traffic was able to flow through the area again by 9 a.m., according to CHP.

A FOX 5 crew saw the vehicles involved in the crash were a box truck and some kind of sedan, but officials did not provide any details about potential injuries.

Check FOX 5’s live San Diego traffic map for updates before you leave home.