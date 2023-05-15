CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Authorities on Monday closed down a major road in Chula Vista due to a crash, police said.

The collision occurred around 2:19 p.m. at Telegraph Canyon Road between Paseo Del Rey and Medical Center Drive, which is completely closed at the moment, Chula Vista Police Department tweeted. Drivers are encouraged to use alternative routes.

SkyFOX captured video of a pickup truck rolled over on its side in the center of the road while a van can be seen crashed onto the sidewalk.

Police were investigating the crash scene.

