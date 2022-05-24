SAN DIEGO – All lanes have been reopened after a crash on northbound Interstate 15 near Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, according to the CHP traffic log.

The incident began around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday when officials received a call about an overturned Nissan, according to a CHP incident log, which reported the incident may have been caused by a small vehicle attempting to cross several lanes of traffic before hitting a truck and causing it to roll.

SkyFOX was over the scene and showed police and fire officials on the scene, including at least one car being towed away.

At least one person was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital for unknown injuries.

The matter remains under investigation at this time.

Check back for updates on this developing story.