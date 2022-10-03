NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Crews extinguished a brush fire in National City Monday that started when a man drove off the road, causing his vehicle to catch fire, National City Fire Department said.

The fire started around 9:43 a.m. when a man drove his vehicle off the road near the 3000 block of Plaza Bonita Road into some brush, NCFD Battalion Chief Robert Hernandez said.

Following the crash, the man’s vehicle caught fire, spreading to the surrounding brush. The man was able to extricate himself from the vehicle and was not injured, NCFD said.

The fire had a moderate rate of spread, prompting a first alarm response and spreading to one acre, with a lot of smoke and flames.

A helicopter with San Diego Fire-Rescue Department was called to the blaze to make water drops to help knock down the fire, Hernandez said. SDFD, Chula Vista Fire Department and Bonita-Sunnyside Fire District crews were on scene to assist.

Firefighters were able to reach full containment on the fire by 10:50 a.m. Crews will remain on scene for some time as they work on mopping up the area.

No fire personnel were injured from the incident, according to Hernandez.

Some homeless people living in the area were evacuated from an encampment near the fire, but none were injured, NCFD said.

The circumstances that led to the crash are not yet known. Officials did not have any description of the vehicle due to how damaged it was from the fire.