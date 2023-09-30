SAN DIEGO — A two-car collision in a drive-thru line at a Kearny Mesa Carl’s Jr. on Saturday left one person hospitalized with major injuries, San Diego police said.

The crash was reported to authorities around 6:40 p.m. in the 3800 block of Convoy Street. A Toyota Tacoma was traveling northbound on Kearny Mesa Road when the driver struck a curb, went airborne and landed on a Honda sedan that was stopped at one of the drive-thru windows.

The driver of the Tacoma, identified as a 23-year-old man, was transported to a nearby hospital for major injuries, according to SDPD. His current condition or identity is not known at this time.

The driver of the Honda, a 40-year-old woman, and two elderly passengers sustained minor injuries in the crash, police added.

Officers with the SDPD traffic division are investigating the incident and remain on scene as of 9 p.m. Saturday night. At this time, officers believe that the driver of the Tacoma was driving under the influence of alcohol.

As of 9:30 p.m., northbound lanes of Kearny Mesa Road were closed by law enforcement for the ongoing investigation and clean-up of the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.