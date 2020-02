ENCINITAS, Calif. — Three northbound lanes of Interstate 5 were blocked after a crash in Encinitas Saturday evening.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. south of Birmingham Drive.

Details regarding the cause of the crash were not immediately available.

NB I-5 south of Birmingham Dr, three left lanes blocked due to a traffic collision. #SDCaltransAlert — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) February 23, 2020

Check back for updates on this developing story.