SAN DIEGO – A late-afternoon collision is causing traffic issues for drivers in San Diego’s Palm City neighborhood Tuesday.

SkyFOX flew over the intersection of Palm Avenue and Desty Street around 5:20 p.m. Aerial video shows at least two vehicles were involved.

At least one ambulance, one fire truck, and several people were spotted surrounding the driver’s side of a car believed to be involved in the crash.

Video also showed drivers from both directions utilizing the median to get around the fire truck parked across two lanes of traffic.

FOX 5 reached out to police and fire officials but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

Check back for updates on this developing story.