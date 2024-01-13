CARLSBAD, Calif. — Southbound Interstate 5 came to a complete halt Saturday morning after a traffic collision blocked all lanes at Palomar Airport Road.

Caltrans San Diego reported the closure at 5:49 a.m., confirming at that time that traffic was being diverted at the exit.

According to California Highway Patrol, a crash involving three vehicles was reported at 4:40 a.m. The accident happened just north of Palomar Airport Road.

CHP confirmed to FOX 5 that the incident was fatal, however, nor further details have been provided at this time.

In an update at 9 a.m., Caltrans San Diego said all southbound I-5 lanes have reopened..

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.