Crash backs up traffic headed toward downtown on SR-94

SAN DIEGO — A multi-car crash on state Route 94 caused a major traffic backup for drivers headed west toward downtown Wednesday morning.

The early rush hour crash happened around 5:15 a.m. in the freeway’s westbound lanes between Interstate 15 and Interstate 805, just east of the Golden Hill area, California Highway Patrol reports.

Details on what led up to the collision were scare, but callers told CHP as many as six cars and a motorcycle were involved, and that one of the drivers may have also collided with a construction sign. At least one of the left lanes was closed while crews worked at the scene. There was no immediate word on injuries.

As late as 7 a.m., morning commuters were backed up well past Euclid Avenue. Before 8 a.m., all lanes had reopened and the backup was cleared, Caltrans said.

