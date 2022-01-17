Corvette driver killed in rollover crash

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) – A man died in an solo accident when he hit a center median, flipping his car near a Chula Vista intersection, police said Monday.

The man was traveling in his Chevrolet Corvette at high speeds when he collided with a median — causing his vehicle to overturn — in the 1200 block on East H Street in Chula Vista at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. The man’s identification is being withheld pending notification of the family.

No other information was released. The CVPD is investigating the cause of the accident.

