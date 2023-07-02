CORONADO, Calif. — A Coronado police motorcycle sergeant was injured after being struck by a vehicle while on-duty, according to the department.

Just before 9 a.m., an SUV was pulling out of the 6th Street J/Alameda alley when they struck the officer, who was in the area performing a follow-up from an earlier incident.

During the collision, Coronado police said the officer’s motorcycle became embedded in the grill of the vehicle, causing the sergeant to fly over the handlebars and onto the windshield before landing on the ground.

The officer remained conscious and was able to radio for help, according to CPD. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained on scene. CPD said they were headed to church when the collision occurred.

California Highway Patrol will be investigating the incident. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash, CPD said.