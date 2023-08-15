CORONADO, Calif. — The Coronado Bridge was closed in both directions Tuesday due to police activity, Coronado police said.

Shortly before 7 a.m., the City of Coronado tweeted that both westbound and eastbound lanes of the bridge were closed due to the unspecified police activity.

Around 7:35 a.m., Caltrans tweeted that the eastbound lanes were reopened, but the westbound lanes remained closed.

By 8 a.m., Coronado police said that both directions of the bridge were back open to traffic.

Police did not provide any additional details regarding the nature of the police activity.

You can check the latest traffic conditions and road closures on the FOX 5 Traffic Map.

According to Caltrans San Diego, the bridge was also closed due to police activity around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday before reopening just before 5 a.m.