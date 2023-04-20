Motorists can expect ramp and a connector closure on Interstate 5 Thursday night, according to the California Department of Transportation.

SAN DIEGO — A ramp and connector closure on Interstate 5 is scheduled for Thursday night, according to Caltrans.

The southbound I-5 to eastbound State Route 94 connector will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. as maintenance crews work on a pavement rehabilitation project, officials said.

During that same timeframe, the southbound I-5 E Street/16th Street on-ramp will be also be closed for road work.

Caltrans has directed motorists to continue southbound on I-5 towards the 27th Street/National Avenue exit and head eastbound on National Avenue towards the northbound I-5 on-ramp.

From their, transportation officials say motorists should continue northbound on I-5 towards the 19th Street off-ramp and continue northbound on 19th Street towards the eastbound SR-94 on-ramp.

For real-time traffic information, including traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, Caltrans has advised motorist to check their QuickMap.

According to the department, the result of this project will give motorists a smoother ride, support efficient goods movement, reduce future maintenance and construction efforts and ensure safe travel.