SAN DIEGO — Uneven surfaces, potholes and patched roads continue to plague San Diego drivers after months of severe weather.

City leaders gathered Wednesday with detailed plans on how they plan to assess how best to spend taxpayer dollars to fix the issue citywide.

“With good data, good policy and good funding, my hope is that we’ll have better roads for San Diego, very, very soon,” said Mayor Todd Gloria during an up-close look at a city van designed to assess roadways.

So, when a white van comes rolling down your road, know it’s a sign of smooth streets to come.

“The reason this truck, this van here is so important, is because we need to know how to take care of the billion-dollar asset that is the thousands of miles of streets that we have here in the city of San Diego,” said Active Transportation and Infrastructure Committee member Marni Von Wilpert.

Four thousand miles to be exact.

The computer on wheels is designed to search and collect data along the poorly paved roads in the city, using laser-technology, all to help decide where and how to best spend taxpayer dollars.

“That data will inform how we choose to program dollars going forward for road repair,” Gloria said. “Now I want to be really clear with San Diegans. We’re not waiting for this data to come in to fix your road, in fact the budget that I’ve proposed a few weeks ago that was introduced to the city council on Monday represents over $100 million worth of road repair that will result in about 150-plus miles of roads resurfaced in the coming fiscal year.”

So far, about half of the 54 miles slated for repaving under the mayor’s “Sexy Streets” initiative has either been completed or currently underway. It’s something councilmember and Transportation chair Kent Lee says has been slowed down by severe weather that slammed the state this winter.

“Especially after an intense rainy season, we have lost over 70 pothole workdays,” Lee said. “We had a ton of severe weather impacts. I can say that we need an infrastructure investment, but we also need the data more than ever.”

Over 2,000 miles of data have been collected with two vans roaming the city with the goal of hitting 400 miles a week. All data used by the city’s vans will be collected through the summer and then presented to city council by fall.