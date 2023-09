CARLSBAD, Calif. — A fallen tree on train tracks in the Carlsbad area Sunday has prompted Coaster service to be stopped, transportation officials said.

The tracks closure is located between Carlsbad Village Station and Poinsettia Station, North County Transit District tweeted at 8:33 p.m.

There is no information on when the tracks will be reopened or if there were any injuries at this time.

Check back for updates on this developing story.