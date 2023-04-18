SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego announced Tuesday that it would begin a string of road repair projects in Bankers Hill, Linda Vista and Pacific Beach.

The projects will use slurry seal, which is a cost-effective pavement preservation method that consists of asphalt emulsion, sand and rock, to repair and resurface the roads, the City said in a news release.

Many road repair projects were delayed earlier in the year due to a series of powerful winter storms, but the recent weather has allowed for crews to resume working, the news release said.

According to city officials, the latest resurfacing project will take place on the following roads over the next three weeks, weather permitting:

Juniper Street from First Avenue to Second Avenue

Juniper Street from Second Avenue to Third Avenue

Juniper Street from Third Avenue to Fourth Avenue

Juniper Street from Fourth Avenue to Fifth Avenue

Ivy Street from Fifth Avenue to Sixth Avenue

Via Las Cumbres from Friars Road to Cirrus Street

Via Las Cumbres from Cirrus Street to Camino Constanero

Via Las Cumbres from Camino Costanero to Linda Vista Road

Kalmia Street from First Avenue to Second Avenue

Kalmia Street from Second Avenue to Third Avenue

Kalmia Street from Third Avenue to Fourth Avenue

Ivy Street from First Avenue to Second Avenue

Ivy Street from Second Avenue to Third Avenue

Ivy Street from Third Avenue to Fourth Avenue

Cass Street from Archer Street to Van Nuys Street

Cass Street from Agate Street to Archer Street

Cass Street from Turquoise Street to Agate Street

Cass Street from Tourmaline Street to Sapphire Street

Cass Street from Sapphire Street to Turquoise Street

Cass Street from Opal Street to Tourmaline Street

Cass Street from Loring Street to Opal Street

Cass Street from Wilber Avenue to Loring Street

Honeycutt Street from Fortuna Avenue to Pacific Beach Drive

Honeycutt Street from Crown Point Drive to Fortuna Avenue

Pacific Beach Drive from Lamont Street to Honeycutt Street

Pacific Beach Drive from Honeycutt Street Morrell Street

Chico Street from Shasta Street to Kendall Street

Chico Street from Kendall Street to Sequoia Street

Chico Street from Sequoia Street to Lamont Street

Roosevelt Avenue from Jewell Street to Shasta Street

Roosevelt Avenue from Shasta Street to Kendall Street

Roosevelt Avenue from Kendall Street to Sequoia Street

Roosevelt Avenue from Sequoia Street to Lamont Street

Roosevelt Avenue from Lamont Street to Crown Point Drive

West Ivy Street from Brant Street to Union Street

West Ivy Street from Albatross Street to Brant Street

West Ivy Street from Front Street to Albatross Street

West Ivy Street from First Avenue to Front Street

Kalmia Street from Fourth Avenue to Fifth Avenue

Kalmia Street from Fifth Avenue to Sixth Avenue

Third Avenue from Kalmia Street to Laurel Street

Third Avenue from Juniper Street to Kalmia Street

Third Avenue from Ivy Street to Juniper Street

Third Avenue from Hawthorn Street to Ivy Street

Third Avenue from Grape Street to Hawthorn Street

Third Avenue from Fir Street to Grape Street

Third Avenue from Elm Street to Fir Street

The City determines which streets will be resurfaced through a pavement management system, which determines the Overall Condition Index (OCI) for each street segment, based on the roughness and cracks in the pavement.

The street’s OCI is considered in conjunction with other factors like traffic volume, road type, maintenance history, other nearby projects and available funding to determine the priority the street paving projects will receive.