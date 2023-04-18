SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego announced Tuesday that it would begin a string of road repair projects in Bankers Hill, Linda Vista and Pacific Beach.
The projects will use slurry seal, which is a cost-effective pavement preservation method that consists of asphalt emulsion, sand and rock, to repair and resurface the roads, the City said in a news release.
Many road repair projects were delayed earlier in the year due to a series of powerful winter storms, but the recent weather has allowed for crews to resume working, the news release said.
According to city officials, the latest resurfacing project will take place on the following roads over the next three weeks, weather permitting:
- Juniper Street from First Avenue to Second Avenue
- Juniper Street from Second Avenue to Third Avenue
- Juniper Street from Third Avenue to Fourth Avenue
- Juniper Street from Fourth Avenue to Fifth Avenue
- Ivy Street from Fifth Avenue to Sixth Avenue
- Via Las Cumbres from Friars Road to Cirrus Street
- Via Las Cumbres from Cirrus Street to Camino Constanero
- Via Las Cumbres from Camino Costanero to Linda Vista Road
- Kalmia Street from First Avenue to Second Avenue
- Kalmia Street from Second Avenue to Third Avenue
- Kalmia Street from Third Avenue to Fourth Avenue
- Ivy Street from First Avenue to Second Avenue
- Ivy Street from Second Avenue to Third Avenue
- Ivy Street from Third Avenue to Fourth Avenue
- Cass Street from Archer Street to Van Nuys Street
- Cass Street from Agate Street to Archer Street
- Cass Street from Turquoise Street to Agate Street
- Cass Street from Tourmaline Street to Sapphire Street
- Cass Street from Sapphire Street to Turquoise Street
- Cass Street from Opal Street to Tourmaline Street
- Cass Street from Loring Street to Opal Street
- Cass Street from Wilber Avenue to Loring Street
- Honeycutt Street from Fortuna Avenue to Pacific Beach Drive
- Honeycutt Street from Crown Point Drive to Fortuna Avenue
- Pacific Beach Drive from Lamont Street to Honeycutt Street
- Pacific Beach Drive from Honeycutt Street Morrell Street
- Chico Street from Shasta Street to Kendall Street
- Chico Street from Kendall Street to Sequoia Street
- Chico Street from Sequoia Street to Lamont Street
- Roosevelt Avenue from Jewell Street to Shasta Street
- Roosevelt Avenue from Shasta Street to Kendall Street
- Roosevelt Avenue from Kendall Street to Sequoia Street
- Roosevelt Avenue from Sequoia Street to Lamont Street
- Roosevelt Avenue from Lamont Street to Crown Point Drive
- West Ivy Street from Brant Street to Union Street
- West Ivy Street from Albatross Street to Brant Street
- West Ivy Street from Front Street to Albatross Street
- West Ivy Street from First Avenue to Front Street
- Kalmia Street from Fourth Avenue to Fifth Avenue
- Kalmia Street from Fifth Avenue to Sixth Avenue
- Third Avenue from Kalmia Street to Laurel Street
- Third Avenue from Juniper Street to Kalmia Street
- Third Avenue from Ivy Street to Juniper Street
- Third Avenue from Hawthorn Street to Ivy Street
- Third Avenue from Grape Street to Hawthorn Street
- Third Avenue from Fir Street to Grape Street
- Third Avenue from Elm Street to Fir Street
The City determines which streets will be resurfaced through a pavement management system, which determines the Overall Condition Index (OCI) for each street segment, based on the roughness and cracks in the pavement.
The street’s OCI is considered in conjunction with other factors like traffic volume, road type, maintenance history, other nearby projects and available funding to determine the priority the street paving projects will receive.