SAN DIEGO — The driver of a City of San Diego truck was taken into custody early Tuesday morning after the vehicle crashed into a fence at Naval Base San Diego, military officials confirmed to FOX 5.

The incident happened sometime before 4:45 a.m. According to a Navy spokesperson, base security were the first to arrive on scene after responding to reports of a “fence line incident” near 32nd Street.

Upon arrival, Navy officials discovered a City of San Diego vehicle that had run into the perimeter fence. No injuries were reported in the incident.

San Diego police were also called to the scene and took the driver, who appears to be a city employee, into custody.

Officials did not confirm what the suspected charges against the driver were, although video obtained by FOX 5 shows a Tecate Beer can and what appeared to be a mixed drink inside the vehicle. SDPD officers were also seen conducting an in-field DUI evaluation of the driver.

A drink that appeared to be a mixed alcoholic beverage inside a City of San Diego truck that crashed into the perimeter fence of Naval Base San Diego on Dec. 28, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

According to Naval officials, SDPD is taking the lead on the investigation into the incident.

In a statement to FOX 5, a spokesperson for the City of San Diego said they are also investigating the incident and “will take appropriate action based on City policy as it relates to employee discipline and vehicle use.”