SAN DIEGO — Road work begins this week in several San Diego neighborhoods.

The City of San Diego announced Tuesday they are gearing up to repair and resurface roads starting this week in Clairemont Mesa, Mission Hills, Pacific Beach, Point Loma and Bay Park.

The latest work part of the Slurry Seal Project will be completed during the month of January, weather permitting.

The first street to be slurry sealed as part of the project will be University Avenue from First Avenue to Fifth Avenue. Then, the resurfaced roadway will be striped with a separated Class IV Cycle Track in the following weeks.

Road work is planned for the following streets:

University Avenue

Randolph Street

Plumosa Way

Sierra Vista

W Montecito Way

Fort Stockton Drive

Temecula Street

Mentone Street

Valeta Street

West Arbor Drive

Fort Stockton Drive

Loma Pass

Sheridan Avenue

Rialto Street

Clovis Street

Camulos Street

Montalvo Street

Soto Street

Alameda Drive

Aloha Place

Whitman Street

Guizot Street

Bay Summit Place

Edison Street

Penrose Street

Jellett Street

Tokalon Street

Cowley Way

Deerpark Drive

September Street

Dawes Street

Olney Street

Illion Street

Gesner Street

Field Street

Field Court

Grandview Street

Slurry seal is used to prevent street deterioration and reduces costs. According to the city, streets are selected for resurfacing through a pavement management system, then assigned a Pavement Condition Index (PCI) score based on the pavement’s condition.

The City of San Diego has an interactive StreetsSD map where you can view past, current and future street paving near you.