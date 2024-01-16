SAN DIEGO — Road work begins this week in several San Diego neighborhoods.
The City of San Diego announced Tuesday they are gearing up to repair and resurface roads starting this week in Clairemont Mesa, Mission Hills, Pacific Beach, Point Loma and Bay Park.
The latest work part of the Slurry Seal Project will be completed during the month of January, weather permitting.
The first street to be slurry sealed as part of the project will be University Avenue from First Avenue to Fifth Avenue. Then, the resurfaced roadway will be striped with a separated Class IV Cycle Track in the following weeks.
Road work is planned for the following streets:
- University Avenue
- Randolph Street
- Plumosa Way
- Sierra Vista
- W Montecito Way
- Fort Stockton Drive
- Temecula Street
- Mentone Street
- Valeta Street
- West Arbor Drive
- Fort Stockton Drive
- Loma Pass
- Sheridan Avenue
- Rialto Street
- Clovis Street
- Camulos Street
- Montalvo Street
- Soto Street
- Alameda Drive
- Aloha Place
- Whitman Street
- Guizot Street
- Bay Summit Place
- Edison Street
- Penrose Street
- Jellett Street
- Tokalon Street
- Cowley Way
- Deerpark Drive
- September Street
- Dawes Street
- Olney Street
- Illion Street
- Gesner Street
- Field Street
- Field Court
- Grandview Street
Slurry seal is used to prevent street deterioration and reduces costs. According to the city, streets are selected for resurfacing through a pavement management system, then assigned a Pavement Condition Index (PCI) score based on the pavement’s condition.
The City of San Diego has an interactive StreetsSD map where you can view past, current and future street paving near you.