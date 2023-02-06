SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego begun partial closures of Park Boulevard Monday morning, as construction started on the next phase of improvements and repairs to the road.

The resurfacing will begin with asphalt overlay on the southbound lanes of Park Boulevard, starting at Upas Street and going down to Presidents Way, before switching to the northbound lanes.

According to the city, the street will be closed for paving Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., except for construction between Upas Street and Zoo Drive which will begin at 9 a.m. to avoid traffic around Roosevelt Middle School.

Work to the road will also include adding a dedicated MTS bus lane and an additional bike lane from Morley Field Drive to Presidents Way. The bikeway will connect paths in uptown, University Heights and downtown, as well as the forthcoming lane in east Hillcrest.

Learn more about other bike lane projects in the City of San Diego

The city expects the resurfacing to be completed by the end of February.

Once the resurfacing is complete, the city says the road will be re-striped to include a single vehicular travel lane, the separated bikeway next to the curb and the dedicated MTS bus lane.

The work to Park Boulevard is the second segment of improvements being made to the road as part of the Park Boulevard Project — an infrastructure venture by the city that included the now-completed Balboa Park pipeline replacement.