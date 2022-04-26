SAN DIEGO — A Chula Vista man killed in a crash on a San Diego freeway ramp over the weekend was identified Tuesday, county medical officials said.

Jesse Armando Sosa, 26, was confirmed as the deceased by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. Sosa’s cause of death was determined as blunt force head trauma.

The crashed happened during the early hours of Sunday on the ramp from northbound Interstate 805 to state Route 94, per the medical examiner.

As the vehicle approached the SR-94 ramp at a high rate of speed, witnesses say Sosa’s 2021 Toyota Tacoma crossed onto the grass median, struck a metal guardrail and then a cement bridge pillar.

First responders were called to the scene, where they removed Sosa from the vehicle and pronounced him dead.

Also during the fatal crash investigation, officers observed and heard several gunshots fired from a white pickup truck at the Market Street and I-805 intersection, CHP said. No one involved in the crash investigation was hit and officers did not immediately find evidence of other gunshot victims.

It is unknown whether the shooter was aiming at the officers at the crash scene.

FOX 5’s Matt Meyer contributed to this story.