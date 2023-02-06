FALLBROOK, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is asking the public for information to help locate a vehicle that was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash Sunday.

The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. Sunday in Fallbrook when a 21-year-old man was hit by a vehicle while walking in the road on East View Street, near North Main Avenue, CHP said.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene after hitting the pedestrian, Public Information Officer Hunter Gerber said in a news release.

The vehicle was described by CHP as a blue sedan, possibly a Honda Accord, with windshield damage.

The 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and the road was closed for several hours while officials investigated the incident.

It is not yet known if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The identity of the pedestrian who was killed has not yet been publicly released.

CHP is asking anyone with information on the incident or possible witnesses to contact their Oceanside office at 760-643-3400.