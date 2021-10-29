CHP: Pedestrian hit, killed while standing on freeway in South Bay

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (CNS) – A pedestrian died Friday night after being struck by at least one vehicle as they were standing on Interstate 5 in National City, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 8:45 p.m. on the northbound 5 Freeway at Civic Center South, according to California Highway Patrol.

A witness told the CHP the male pedestrian was standing in the fast lane and a vehicle hit him. No vehicles pulled over, CHP said.

Two lanes of traffic were closed to travelers while crews were on the scene of the crash.

