CHP: Pedestrian hit, killed while standing on freeway in South Bay

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (CNS) – A pedestrian died Friday night after being struck by at least one vehicle as they were standing on Interstate 5 in National City, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 8:45 p.m. on the northbound 5 Freeway at Civic Center South, according to California Highway Patrol.

A witness told the CHP the male pedestrian was standing in the fast lane and a vehicle hit him. No vehicles pulled over, CHP said.

Two lanes of traffic were closed to travelers while crews were on the scene of the crash.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News