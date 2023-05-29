SAN DIEGO — A motorcycle pursuit ensued on the southbound Interstate 15 Monday, according to California Highway Patrol.

The pursuit with the driver of a BMW sedan was initiated around 11:44 a.m. on the southbound I-15, according to CHP, after officers conducting speed enforcement in the HOV lanes south of George Cook Expressway observed them traveling at a high rate of speed.

According to CHP, the driver of the BMW allegedly reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour.

A motorcycle officer attempted to make an enforcement stop on the BMW, but the driver failed to yield thus initiating the pursuit.

During the pursuit, the driver of the BMW exited the southbound I-15 lanes at Carrol Canyon Road, where he ran a red light and crashed with a Toyota Corolla in the intersection.

The driver then took off on foot, running across the traffic lanes of the I-15. CHP officers were able to apprehend the driver around noon by CHP units.

No injuries were reported in the pursuit or subsequent crash.

The motorist, identified as Escondido resident Adrian Vasquez-Lerma, was on parole for carjacking, according to CHP. He was booked into San Diego County Jail after Monday’s pursuit and faces charges of felony-evading, possession of a controlled substance, hit and run and violation of parole.

Traffic on the southbound I-15 was not significantly impacted as a result of the pursuit.

The incident remains under investigation by CHP San Diego Area.