SAN DIEGO — California Highway Patrol made 998 arrests related to driving under the influence during its Maximum Enforcement Period over the July Fourth holiday weekend, the agency said Tuesday.

In a tweet, CHP added that there were 44 deaths in crashes statewide during the 78-hour period from 6 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Monday.

“If you’re heading out on a road trip this holiday weekend, slow down and arrive safely. Speed is the main factor in traffic-related deaths in CA,” CHP warned in a tweet Friday.

On the first night of enforcement, CHP tweeted that officers had made 291 impaired driving arrests.

During the same period last year, 43 people were killed in crashes across the state, CHP said, adding that more than one-third of those within CHP jurisdiction were not wearing seatbelts. The agency made one fewer arrest than this year.