SAN DIEGO — A Corvette was reported speeding and weaving through traffic shortly before it crashed into a freeway divider in the Mission Valley area Sunday, according to California Highway Patrol.

The agency started getting calls about the red sports car around 8:40 a.m., CHP dispatch logs showed.

A caller said the Corvette was reaching speeds of up to 100 miles per hour and weaving in and out of the lanes on westbound Interstate 8. The driver apparently lost control and hit the center divider just east of Mission Center Road.

Dispatchers sent an ambulance to the scene but there were no further details about potential injuries to the driver.

The wreck briefly blocked the westbound fast lane until a tow truck arrived to remove the Corvette.