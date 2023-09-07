(FOX40.COM) — During Labor Day weekend, the California Highway Patrol held a Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) across the state, which resulted in more arrests in 2023 than it did in 2022.

According to CHP, 1,064 DUI arrests were made during the enforcement period. CHP said it also handed out 17,941 citations and responded to 14 fatal crashes.

In 2022, 937 arrests were made, but 27 fatal crashes were reported, which is 13 more than in 2023.

•Video Above: CHP release maximum enforcement statistics from Fourth of July

“The CHP’s efforts during this Maximum Enforcement Period resulted in a 44% decrease in the number of drivers killed on CHP roadways,” the agency said in a social media post.

CHP revealed the statistics from its Labor Day Maximum Enforcement Period (Credit: California Highway Patrol | Facebook)

It continued, “There is still more work to be done, but with your help, the CHP can continue to decrease the number of people injured or killed in car crashes.”

In late August, CHP announced that it would conduct a tri-state initiative with the Nevada Highway Patrol and the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

When the MEP was announced, CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said, “We will deploy all available personnel to ensure the highest level of safety for everyone traveling.”

The data collected covers the moment the MEP began on Sept. 1 at 6:01 p.m. all the way up to its conclusion on Labor Day at 11:59 p.m.