SAN DIEGO — Two children were thrown from a vehicle in a rollover crash Saturday in the Lemon Grove area, authorities said.

According to California Highway Patrol, the incident took place shortly before 10 a.m. on westbound State Route 94, near College Avenue.

A 33-year-old woman was driving a 2004 Toyota Camry with her 10-year-old daughter and her 14-year-old son, who authorities say were not wearing their seatbelts.

For reasons still under investigation, the woman swerved into another lane, colliding into a 2013 Dodge Challenger driven by a 43-year-old woman, CHP explained. Both vehicles traveled off the freeway and landed on the College Avenue on-ramp to SR-94 westbound.

Authorities say the Toyota overturned and the two children were ejected. Both of them were transported via ambulance to local hospitals with major but non-life-threatening injuries.

Both drivers were also transported to a medical facility, though CHP did not disclose the nature of their injuries.