OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A 16-month-old toddler was hit and killed by a pickup truck in Oceanside, law enforcement said.

The collision occurred around 3:39 p.m. in the 3200 block of San Tomas Drive, Jennifer Atenza with the Oceanside Police Department said in a news release.

A 62-year-old driver was traveling west in a white Ford F-150 on San Tomas Drive when the vehicle collided with the toddler who was walking in the roadway, according to authorities.

First responders attempted life-saving measures on the child, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the F-150 cooperated with officers after the crash, police said.

Driving under the influence nor speed were believed to be a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to call Traffic Collision Investigator Kevin Lissner at (760) 435-4651.