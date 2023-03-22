SAN DIEGO — A child was hospitalized after being trapped in a vehicle following a Wednesday morning crash, said the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

According to officials, a two-vehicle collision occurred shortly before 7:50 a.m. on Adams Avenue and Biona Drive in the Kensington neighborhood. SDFD reported one vehicle on its side on top of a fire hydrant.

Adams Avenue is closed in both directions, SDFD told FOX 5. Travelers are encouraged to avoid the area.

As of 8:20 a.m., SDFD reported one patient was transported to a local children’s hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates