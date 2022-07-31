BONSALL, Calif. — A crash between two vehicles caused hazardous material to spill onto a roadway Sunday in North County, first responders said.

The North County Fire Protection District responded to a collision around 10:44 a.m. on the eastbound side of state Route 76 at North River Road in Bonsall, the agency tweeted. Firefighters determined the hazardous material as pool cleaning supplies.

Lanes were blocked but crews opened the turn lane to allow travelers to go around the incident, officials said. Drivers were asked to close their windows as they passed by the scene.

The spill that contained sodium hypochlorite and muriatic acid was “neutralized and collected” after about two hours of work from crews, according to authorities.

As of 12:52 p.m., all lanes were reopened, California Department of Transportation confirmed.