SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Department of Public Works announced several chain control requirements in rural East County Wednesday due to inclement weather.

According to the department’s Twitter page, Level 1 chain control is in effect for the following areas:

— Palomar Mountain

— Borrego Springs on Montezuma Valley Road from the 4 Mile Marker to the 9 Mile Marker

— Sunrise Highway from Old Highway 80 to State Route 79

For those traveling in these areas, chains are required on all vehicles except passenger vehicles and light-duty trucks under 6,000 pounds gross weight and equipped with snow tires on at least two drive wheels. Also, chains must be carried by vehicles using snow tires.

As explained by Caltrans, all vehicles towing trailers must have chains on one drive axle and trailers with brakes must have chains on at least one axle.

More information of chain controls and requirements can be found here.

These requirements may change based on weather conditions. For updates, travelers are encouraged to check the department’s Twitter page (@sdcountydpw).