CARLSBAD, Calif. – A cement truck overturned on Interstate 5 in North County Tuesday afternoon, prompting the closure of northbound lanes on the freeway.

The truck overturned south of the Tamarack Avenue exit in Carlsbad around 1:30 p.m., according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

CHP has closed all but one northbound lane between Tamarack Avenue and Cannon Road, Carlsbad police said on Twitter.

It is unknown what caused the cement truck to overturn.

