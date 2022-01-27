Overturned cement truck blocks I-8 lanes in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO — A cement truck overturned Thursday afternoon on Interstate 8 in Mission Valley, blocking several lanes of traffic.

The collision involving multiple vehicles was reported shortly after 1:20 p.m. on eastbound I-8 near Mission Center Road, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log. Aerial video from SkyFOX showed the truck on its side.

Four of the five eastbound lanes on the interstate were blocked, according to Caltrans San Diego.

Check back for updates on this developing story.