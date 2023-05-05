SAN DIEGO — State Route 56 is getting two more lanes after consistent traffic issues have been slowing the 20-year-old freeway down to a crawl during rush hour.

City officials are not happy with expanding a freeway because it contradicts the city’s own climate action plan.

“If we are going to have more housing, we should have planned for transit as well,” said Marni Von Wilpert, the city council member representing District 5.

The plan to expand the freeway is expected to cost the city $40 million and is anticipated to finish up in 2025.

City officials say they wished prior generations had planned for mass transit, but SANDAG isn’t expected to build any mass transit in the area until 2050.

“The city is already seeing the 56 has horrendous traffic, so it would have been wonderful to have planned ahead,” said Von Wilpert.