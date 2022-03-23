CARLSBAD, Calif. — Electric bikes are seeing a huge spike in ridership and in accidents as city officials are trying to get their arms around the growing transportation craze.



A new municipal code is giving those who are stopped by officers for reckless riding a choice to pay a $50 fine or go to e-bike school. The focus on education over citations has given officers more latitude to approach riders with the rules of the road.



“This tool will give them more description in a simpler fashion where we are able to offer that diversion course to the offender,” said Sgt. Scott Meritt from the Carlsbad Police Department.

From 2019 to 2021, there were 186 accidents involving bikes and Carlsbad police wants to bring that number down.

A few rules officers are watching:

No riding on the handle bars.

Only ride with the number of people meant for the bike

Give plenty of room to walkers at least five feet on a trail

Always wear your helmet if you are under 18 years old.

Riders know when they are in trouble.

“When you get some friends on there and you hit a tight corner, there is a good chance you’ll both take some pavement,’ said Tommy Kelly, a Carlsbad High School senior.

“Encourage your kids to pay attention to the rules of the road,” Sgt. Meritt said. “Follow traffic signals, follow street signs, and just ride safe. You got to remember that these cars are not going to be able to see you as easily as you think.”